(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday evening on March 25.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of North Chelton Road on reports of shots being fired. The reporting party told officers there was a drive-by shooting.

Officers reviewed camera footage that showed what appeared to be a newer model white Honda Accord with tinted windows drive through the parking lot. Police said the car had its rear passenger door slightly open as the suspects fired gunshots at a building.

Witnesses estimated five to nine shots were fired. Officers were unable to make out the license plate or occupants of the vehicle.

No shell casings were found at the scene, but police were able to locate several bullet impacts on the side of the building.