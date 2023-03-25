(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man identifying as an officer claimed he was holding someone at gunpoint early Saturday morning on March 25.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the Northwoods Mobile Home Park located in the 3100 block of Wood Avenue on reports of a man yelling he was holding someone at gunpoint. The suspect also claimed to be an officer, according to CSPD.

Once at the scene, CSPD determined the suspect was not a certified police officer or associated with any law enforcement agencies. The suspect was armed with a Glock pellet gun when found by officers.

CSPD said this investigation is ongoing and potential criminal charges are pending.