COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a car chase and shooting that occurred late Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., CSPD received a call reporting a disturbance involving firearms at a car meet near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street.

Shortly after, CSPD received a second call from individuals who were being chased by vehicles in the area of Garden of the Gods Road and I-25. While on the phone with dispatch, several shots could be heard being fired from the suspect vehicles. After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicles stopped chasing the victims and left the area.

When officers made contact with the victims, their vehicle was found with evidence of being shot at. No injuries were reported. Police later located multiple shell casings near the area.

According to police records, this was not a random event. A few individuals in the suspect cars were known to the victims.

No arrests have been made at this time.