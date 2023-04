(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public to avoid the 100 block of North Weber Street near downtown Colorado Springs due to a barricaded suspect.

CSPD tweeted around 1:24 p.m. that officers were on the scene investigating a barricaded subject. Police are asking the public to avoid the area so officers can investigate.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.