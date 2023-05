(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night on May 3.

Shortly after 10:10 p.m., CSPD was alerted of a robbery at a business in the 3300 block of North Academy Boulevard. Arriving officers learned a man with a handgun demanded cash from employees.

CSPD said the suspect left the area in a dark-colored vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.