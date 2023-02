(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Friday evening on Feb. 17.

At approximately 8:05 p.m., CSPD was notified of a robbery in the 4700 block of Drennan Road.

According to officers, a man entered the business armed with a handgun and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, said CSPD.