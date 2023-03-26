(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an arcade, Saturday afternoon on March 25.

Shortly after 4:10 p.m., officers were called to an arcade located in the 1900 block of West Uintah Street. The owner of the arcade reported two men had robbed their business.

One suspect remained outside to speak with the security guard while the second suspect entered the business. The second suspect showed a handgun and demanded money, according to CSPD.

The second suspect is described as a Black man in his 20’s, 5’7″ tall with a medium build. Police said the suspects left in a dark SUV.

No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.