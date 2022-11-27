(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in reference to a shots fired call for service.

While officers were checking the area, police believe that a firearm discharged at least one round in their direction, according to CSPD. Multiple officers secured the area and conducted a thorough sweep for several hours to locate a suspect, but no suspect was found.

Officers said the only damage was to a single home. CSPD is asking the public to report any evidence of a crime or anything suspicious that may have been witnessed in the area.