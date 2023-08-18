(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a group of people allegedly fired shots while confronting suspects stealing from a construction site on Monday, Aug. 14.

At approximately 10 p.m., EPSO received multiple calls reporting shots fired near Highway 94 near Ellicott in unincorporated El Paso County. This area is a new housing construction site, according to EPSO.

Responding deputies learned a group of individuals had confronted suspects who were in the process of stealing materials from the site. As the suspects ran away, the confronting group of individuals fired “warning shots,” said EPSO.

One suspect identified as 43-year-old, Alexander Bordado-Valdes, was detained until deputies arrived. He was served and released for charges of Second Degree Criminal Trespass (misdemeanor) and Theft (misdemeanor).

There were no injuries to anyone involved, per EPSO.

Deputies will continue to identify more suspects involved and evaluate the case for potential charges linked to the discharge of firearms.

If you are a witness to the investigation, call 911 or EPSO at (719) 390-5555 for non-emergency situations.