COLORADO SPRINGS — Nevada Avenue southbound is closed at Las Vegas Street as police investigate a stabbing that occurred earlier Saturday morning.

Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 4:20 A.M., when officers arrived they tracked down a man with significant stab wounds.

The victims injuries are still being evaluated.

Police are actively looking for the suspect involved in this incident. Their investigation is ongoing.

