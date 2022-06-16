EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a body that was found in unincorporated El Paso County on Jun 10.

At 1:07 p.m., a caller reported to EPSO after discovering a man dead lying along a roadway on the corner of Myron Rd. and Old Stage Rd.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has positively identified the victim as 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe.

Uribe had a criminal history and was wanted for the following charges:

Kidnapping

Second Degree- Strangulation

Sexual contact- No consent

Child Abuse

Third Degree Assault

Harassment

EPSO is asking community members with information regarding the case to call the Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.

Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and can be as simple as local residents remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on the date of the crime, says EPSO.