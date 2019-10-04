Police hold baby shower for newborn found near dumpster

ARLINGTON, Texas — Life will be much different for one Texas newborn.

Arlington police found a newborn boy in a suitcase near a dumpster. The boy, temporarily being called ‘Jason’, was about two hours old when he was found outside an apartment complex.

Police took the baby to a hospital where he was cared for by child protective services and the Alliance of Children.

This week, officers from the Arlington Police Department hosted a baby shower to celebrate Jason.

They’re also using the incident to remind people of the Texas Safe Haven Law allowing mothers or a third part to leave an unharmed baby at any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical service provider.