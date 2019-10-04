Police hold baby shower for newborn found near dumpster

News

by: News Edge

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas — Life will be much different for one Texas newborn.

Arlington police found a newborn boy in a suitcase near a dumpster. The boy, temporarily being called ‘Jason’, was about two hours old when he was found outside an apartment complex.

Police took the baby to a hospital where he was cared for by child protective services and the Alliance of Children.

This week, officers from the Arlington Police Department hosted a baby shower to celebrate Jason.

They’re also using the incident to remind people of the Texas Safe Haven Law allowing mothers or a third part to leave an unharmed baby at any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical service provider.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories