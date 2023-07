(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement will be serving the community at Chili’s for its annual Tip-A-Cop event Sunday, July 23.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police

Be sure to check out the Chili’s located at 5600 North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo from noon to 8 p.m. All proceeds from tips will go to Special Olympics Colorado.