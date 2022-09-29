(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a domestic disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs led to officers finding a victim, that was held against their will for over five hours.

According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Cache La Poudre Street, which is just west of North Circle Drive, regarding a domestic disturbance.

Officers did not initially find the disturbance but continued to search. Officers were able to locate the victim who was restrained by the suspect. Police said they arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Lauren Dooley, who had apparently held the victim against their will for over five hours.