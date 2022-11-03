(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has notified the public of a noncredible school threat made early morning on Nov. 3, at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.

At 7 a.m., CSPD became aware of a possible planned school shooting at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy through Safe2Tell notifications.

School officials and law enforcement began actively investigating the threat and contacted involved parties. CSPD stated there is no credible threat to the safety of the students or school.

The incident created significant disruption to the operation of the school and the learning of the students, according to CSPD.