Police: DUI driver causes car crash, injures 9-year-old child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman has been arrested after authorities say she caused a car crash that injured a child.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to an area near Highway 83 and Power Boulevard around 7:30 Thursday evening for a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a seriously injured 9-year-old victim. After receiving medical treatment from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the child was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers later determined a white Land Rover SUV was southbound on Highway 83 when it tried to make an unprotected left turn onto eastbound Powers Boulevard. While doing so, the Land Rover struck a blue Subaru Coupe that was heading northbound on Highway 83 through the intersection under a green light.

The driver of the Land Rover, Lindsay A. Harrison, 37, was arrested for DUI, vehicular assault, and a variety of traffic charges.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Her court date is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.