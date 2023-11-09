(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect hit a police cruiser while officers were responding to an in-progress burglary causing minor damage overnight, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Thursday, Nov. 9 at around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to an in-progress burglary at a business located in the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, off of North Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived in the area, an officer parked his vehicle near the business and spotted a driver.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver took off, hitting the officer’s cruiser and causing minor damage. The driver then left the area.

CSPD said there were no injuries during the incident.

The driver has not been identified and it’s unkown if the suspect is related to the burglary. The investigation is ongoing.