(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested following a police chase Friday evening on May 12, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Thomas Griffith was arrested for the possession of illegal narcotics, driving under the influence, vehicular eluding and traffic charges, according to CSPD.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m., officers attempted to contact a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near Memorial Park. CSPD said the vehicle immediately drove away heading eastbound in westbound lanes of Pikes Peak Avenue and hit another vehicle head-on, per CSPD.

The driver then ran on foot into a nearby drainage ditch, per CSPD. Officers used a taser to catch the suspect.