LA JUNTA, Colo. — A man in Otero County is facing charges after leading law enforcement in a police pursuit Wednesday night.



Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Bent County deputies responded to calls regarding a reckless driver.

Deputies quickly learned that the suspect, Joshua Wellhoite, had a no-bail warrant for his arrest.

Wellhoite was pulled over by deputies but fled the scene in his vehicle while deputies spoke with a passenger who had exited the vehicle during the traffic stop.



Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Wellhoite throughout the county. The chase ended near Kenilworth Ave. and Eighth St. The suspect was then found hiding on a property near the area and was taken into custody.

Wellhoite is being charged with the following:

Vehicular Eluding

Reckless Endangerment

Menacing with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of Weapons by a Previous Offender

First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

First Degree Kidnapping

Domestic Violence.

Wellhoite was taken to a criminal justice center where he is being held with no bond.