COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from officers after robbing a victim at gunpoint Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a robbery in progress at a store near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard.

Information from the 911 call indicated that the suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, patrons advised them that the suspect was leaving the store and pointed at a man matching the description. Police say the suspect immediately started to run from officers once they spotted him.

The suspect, Katahgi Hopkins, was detained after a short foot chase.

Hopkins was subsequently charged with several crimes after an extensive investigation. He also had numerous warrants for his arrest.