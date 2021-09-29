Police challenge to Denver vaccine mandate is dismissed

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

DENVER (AP) — A Denver judge has dismissed an attempt by a group of police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate a day before it’s set to take effect.

Seven officers sued, saying the city lacked the authority to impose the mandate under a local disaster emergency declared by Mayor Michael Hancock at the beginning of the pandemic.

Judge Shelley Gilman ruled Wednesday that the officers should have appealed the vaccine mandate to the city board of health before filing a lawsuit.

Since they didn’t, Gilman said she didn’t have jurisdiction to decide the case and dismissed it.