Warning: This article contains a link to CSPD’s Significant Event Briefing, which contains graphic descriptions and footage that may be disturbing to some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released a Significant Event Briefing video explaining the details of a deadly pursuit following a carjacking that happened on Thursday, April 13.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Shortly after 12:50 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call from a man who reported that his mother had been held at gunpoint by two suspects who stole her purse and vehicle.

The caller’s mother told dispatchers two men wearing all black and face masks approached her in the parking lot of her apartment complex. The victim was allegedly held at gunpoint before the suspects stole her purse and drove out of the apartment complex in the victim’s car.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the unknown suspects for felony crimes including aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft. Police began searching near local businesses for the stolen vehicle.

Shortly after 2:35 a.m., officers located the car being driven through a parking lot near South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road. Two people with black masks pulled over their faces were seen in the vehicle.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The driver was later identified as 18-year-old D’Angelo Flynn, along with 20-year-old Henry Jackson as the passenger.

According to CSPD, the vehicle sped away when officers attempted to make a traffic stop. A pursuit was initiated along with an authorized tactical vehicle intervention (TVI), commonly referred to as a PIT maneuver.

The stolen vehicle eventually crashed into a light pole after the PIT was initiated. Flynn was responsive after the crash and was arrested. Jackson was given medical treatment by officers before responding medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene.

During an investigation, Jackson was found to be in possession of items reported stolen by the victim along with a handgun, per CSPD.

The officer involved in the incident has been identified as Matthew Anderson, assigned as a patrol officer in the Sand Creek division. Anderson has been employed by CSPD for eight years.

CSPD said the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will lead an investigation into the incident, which will then be sent to the Fourth Judicial District District Attorney’s Office for determination on whether the officer’s use of force complied with Colorado law.

Additional information regarding investigative and transparency protocols can be located on the CSPD website.