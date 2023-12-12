(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Dec. 11, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a hospital about reports of a man armed with a weapon, according to CSPD.

CSPD said on Monday morning around 6:15 a.m. police were called about a man showing a weapon at UCHealth Memorial Central in the 1400 block of East Boulder Street. Police said the caller reported a man outside the hospital armed with firearms and had moved inside with the weapons.

Multiple officers responded to the hospital to ensure public safety, creating a brief heavy police presence at the hospital.

It was ultimately determined that the man in question was not armed with any weapons and there was no threat to the community.