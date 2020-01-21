Police: Baby boy found dead in dumpster in Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department need the public’s help finding the person or people responsible for leaving a baby boy inside a dumpster in North Las Vegas.

The child was found dead Sunday morning in a dumpster on Carroll Street near E. Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive. Police said the boy was between one month and six months old and is of Hispanic descent.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at about 8:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the area in reference to a baby found in a dumpster. Arriving officers called medical personnel to check on the child. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Las Vegas Police detectives need the public’s help in this investigation and are asking citizens to check on their children, grandchildren and nephews to make sure they are ok.

The coroner’s office will release the identity, and cause and manner of the child’s death, after the proper notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Nevada has a Safe Haven law that allows a parent to surrender a baby younger than 30 days old without arrest or prosecution. The baby may be surrendered to an employee at any hospital, obstetric center, independent center for emergency medical care, public fire station, or law enforcement agency in Nevada.

Colorado also has a Safe Haven law, allowing a parent to hand over an infant up to 72 hours old to an employee at any fire station or hospital.