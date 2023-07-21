Police ask for witnesses in Lambert Avenue homicide investigation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for witnesses who may help solve a homicide investigation that started back in late June.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

26-year-old Marcos Gaona was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Lambert Avenue on June 28, according to PPD. A person of interest has been identified in the investigation, but more information is needed to understand what happened prior to Gaona’s death, stated PPD.

Several vehicles with possible eyewitnesses were in the area during and after Gaona’s death.

“[Eyewitnesses] may have seen the incident unfolding, some of those witnesses left

prior to law enforcement arrival,” read a press release.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

PPD is asking for witnesses who have not spoken to law enforcement to come forward, including the witness in the truck pictured above.

Statements can be provided directly to Detective Joseph Cardona at (719) 553-3385, or if you

would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-

542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest,

you could be eligible for a cash reward.