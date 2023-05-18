(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect identified as Anthony Dejulio, has been arrested and is now facing charges of arson after he allegedly tried to prevent firefighters from extinguishing a vehicle fire near an apartment on Vindicator Drive in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 18.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Thursday around 1:34 a.m. firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were called to a vehicle fire in the 800 block of Vindicator Dr. near Ute Valley Park.

When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle “engulfed in flames,” and burning close to an apartment building.

While firefighters tried to extinguish the fire, Dejulio allegedly got between them and the vehicle. CSFD called for assistance from CSPD officers.

Officers said their investigation led to the arrest of Dejulio for alleged charges of 4th-degree Arson and Obstructing a Firefighter.