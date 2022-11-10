(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested an 18-year-old involved in multiple robberies since October 2022.

On Nov. 7, Breven Herron was taken into custody after he was identified as the suspect who used a handgun to threaten victims for money and or products.

The robberies took place as follows:

10/18/2022 – Game Stop – 5620 East Woodmen Road

11/01/2022 – Family Dollar – 3770 Airport Road

11/01/2022 – Family Dollar – 4609 Austin Bluffs Parkway

11/03/2022 – Walgreens – 6011 Rangewood Drive

11/04/2022 – Game Stop – 3235 East Platte Avenue

11/05/2022 – Glass Act Smoke Shop – 4327 North Academy Boulevard

11/06/2022 – Carjacking – 7040 Rangewood Drive

CSPD says in each robbery, Herron left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No physical injuries were reported by the victims.