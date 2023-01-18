(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested several wanted felons Saturday morning on Jan. 14, at a home following reports of suspicious activity.

Shortly before 9:50 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Pine Street after receiving reports of heavy foot traffic in and out of the home and shots fired the previous night.

Arriving officers attempted to contact those inside. After knocking, officers heard the door lock with several people talking and moving around, according to PPD. Eventually, a total of eleven people came outside.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Further investigations found that seven of the 11 people had warrants for their arrest. One of the seven was 30-year-old Joshua Garnier who is currently on PPD’s FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted list.

The following individuals were arrested on their warrants and booked into Pueblo County

Judicial Center:

40-year-old Merlinda Johnson

33-year-old Jeremy Brown

38-year-old Adam Montez

29-year-old Felicia Ruiz

The other two individuals, 24-year-old Inez Tafoya, and 34-year-old Desiree Vigil, had

municipal warrants and were served Personal Recognizance Bonds for future court dates.