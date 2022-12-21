(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be assisting Santa for a few Pike’s Pike region residents after they recovered stolen mail and Christmas packages from a stolen red vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

On Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. CSPD officers of the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit and Tactical Enforcement Unit encountered a stolen red Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of North Carefree Circle near North Power Boulevard.

The driver identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson was found to be in possession of fentanyl and meth. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered stolen U.S. mail and Christmas packages, stopping the Grinch-like behavior.

According to CSPD, the Christmas packages are from Pikes Peak region residents and will be returned to the owners before Dec. 25