COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was taken into custody after causing a family disturbance that resulted in multiple individuals needing medical treatment Sunday evening.

Probable cause led to the arrest of Anthony Lobato for felony charges after police located him hiding in a storage unit.

Just after 8:31 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a reported family disturbance.

Police say multiple individuals were transported to a medical facility in need of treatment.

During the investigation, law enforcement located Lobato’s vehicle near Pikeview Reservoir on the corner of Mark Dabling Blvd. and Garden of the Gods Rd. It was determined that the suspect was hiding in a storage unit in that area.

After obtaining search and arrest warrants, the Tactical Enforcement Unit contacted the suspect who exited the storage unit. He was taken into custody.