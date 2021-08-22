Police: Armed group in Aurora tries to lure girls, 7 and 12, with money

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a group of people, at least one of them armed, tried to lure two young girls into their car on Saturday afternoon in Aurora.

Police said it happened at 4:15 p.m. at East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road.

They were in a white Volvo XC60 or XC90 SUV (pictured) when they approached two young girls, ages 7 and 12, in a parking lot, according to the Aurora Police Department. They used money to try to lure the girls to the car, but the girls ran away and alerted an uncle.

When the uncle approached the Volvo, one of the people in the car pointed a gun at him, police said. The uncle noted seeing other weapons in the Volvo, as well.

The driver then fled south on Chambers Road.

Police said the four people in the vehicle were described as a male driver and female front seat passenger, along with two males in the back seat. Police described them as “Hispanic.”

A distinguishing feature on the Volvo is the rear window is covered in plastic and there is tape around the edges.

Police said anyone who spots the vehicle should not approach and instead call 911 immediately. They encourage anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

A FOX31 crew found the parking lot was active Saturday night with a food truck festival.