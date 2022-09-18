COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that a man is in custody after he fired several shots on the evening of Sept. 17.

According to CSPD, on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place near North Powers Boulevard about shots fired. When officers arrived they could hear shots being fired and approached the suspect.

Officers gave the suspect verbal orders to drop his weapon and the suspect complied. No injuries were reported, but several houses in the area were damaged.