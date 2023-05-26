(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There is police activity in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue due to a reported barricaded suspect in the area.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed to FOX21 News on Friday, May 26 around 11:30 a.m. that there was police activity on Illinois Ave. near the intersection of North Hancock Avenue and East Fillmore Street, due to the ongoing situation.

CSPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.