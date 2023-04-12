(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Fountain Police are asking neighbors to avoid the area of Cumming Avenue in Fountain as law enforcement are attempting to make an arrest on a warrant.

The City of Fountain posted on Facebook shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 and said there was police activity in the 300 block of Cumming Avenue, in a neighborhood west of Fountain Mesa Road.

The City of Fountain said police were in the area on an arrest warrant. Neighbors are asked to avoid the area.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.