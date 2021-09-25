Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Broomfield Walgreens shooting; Suspect at large

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE: Police say a man died in the parking lot of a Broomfield Walgreens and two others have been transported to a hospital after a shooting.

Police are searching for a suspect in the area.

The shooting happened outside of the Walgreens. The conditions of the people taken to the hospital are unknown.

Zuni is closed from 124th to Midway, according to police.

“At this time we have no reason to believe this was a random shooting. No employees of the Walgreens were injured,” Broomfield police tweeted.



(credit: Broomfield Police Department)

Zuni is closed from 124th to Midway. Shooting occurred outside of the Walgreens store. One deceased male in the parking lot. Conditions of two additional people taken to hospital unknown. Police searching for suspect who fled the area. Media stage at 128th and Zuni. pic.twitter.com/yXnGUt1Jj7 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 25, 2021

The Walgreens is located at at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.

