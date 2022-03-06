PUEBLO, COLO – The Polar Plunge returned to Pueblo this weekend.



The event is hosted by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and raises money for the Special Olympics of Colorado.

The pandemic meant no plunging at the Pueblo Reservoir for the last two years. But Saturday, 140 people showed up to bring the fundraiser back as strong as the wills of the people who took a swim.











“When you build that relationship, you see how important it is to the athlete’s lives, so that’s why it’s important to us,” said Deputy Dawn Ballas of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Things like this not only provide to their athletic ventures but provided funding for health and wellness as well, so it’s very important.”

Participants raised over $20,000 for Special Olympics Colorado, and the plunge was polar, with the water coming in at 42 degrees.