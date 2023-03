(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) raised $26,000 (and counting) for Special Olympics during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 11.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said more than 100 plungers, including Sheriff David Lucero, got “Freezin for a Reason,” to help raise funds.

“Brr…ave,” participants, sponsors and volunteers were thanked for another successful plunge despite, “cloudy, cold, breezy and rainy,” conditions.