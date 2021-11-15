Poet Laureate nominee continuing book tour, coming to town Nov. 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Stacy Dyson, author of seven collections of poetry books, including new releases Lovely & Suffering and Follow Me, is continuing her book tour in Colorado Springs.



A former Poet Laureate for Imagination Celebration (Colorado Springs), Founder/Lead Poet DragonsWing (Colorado Springs) and CoFounder/Lead Poet for Page to Stage: Women’s Words (San Diego), Dyson is also a Pikes Peak Community Foundation Individual Merit Award recipient, a Colorado Women’s Playwriting Festival winner for her play FANNIE’S GIRLS: A 4-1-1 IN -5PART ATTITUDE, and a TEDx speaker.



“It’s never, ever about my single voice. So, the shows and women’s workshops are extremely important to me. Especially now, our lives literally depend on knowing how to speak our truth, share our stories, bring thunder and healing with our voices. The workshops are women only because women will say and bring forth deeper parts of their souls when they’re surrounded and supported by other women,” Dyson said.



Her newest collections of poetry entitled “Lovely and Suffering” and “Follow Me On This” both focus on her life as a Black woman during the beginning of the pandemic and her ten years living in San Diego.

Dyson will be heading a live event at Creations at the Edge in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, Nov. 19, starting at 6:00 p.m.



For direct bookings, guest appearance, performances and more details on Stacy Dyson, contact PD Productions LLC, Founder and Managing Director, Patrice Diechelle directly at 719-755- 1069 or email Diechelle at patricediechelle@gmail.com.