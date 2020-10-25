Play Street Museum offering Halloween events for the family

COLORADO SPRINGS— Play Street Museum is rolling out the red carpet come October 31st for the entire family.

From 9:00-10:30 a.m. they will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast, catered by Village Inn, the cost is $16 per child.

From 11:30-1:00 p.m., kiddos can paint their own canvas trick or treat bag using glow in the dark fabric paints. This event cost $16.50 per child.

Finally from 2:00-3:30 p.m. kiddos will be able to make GLOW in the dark slime. This event cost is $18 per child.

For more information, call 719-377-9779 or visit their website here.