COLORADO SPRINGS — Eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue is now reduced to a single lane on the bridge over Sand Creek between Wooten Road and the Powers Boulevard interchange through July 15.

The shift to one eastbound lane started on Monday. Westbound traffic on Platte Avenue is also reduced to a single lane daily between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Platte Avenue is one of the city’s main east/west mobility corridors, and the new bridge will accommodate future growth along the corridor by providing additional lanes on Platte Avenue, along with signalizing the intersection at Space Center Drive. The project totals approximately $14 million, funded in part by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal grant.

This project is replacing the two existing Platte Avenue bridges over Sand Creek with one bridge structure and adding sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek. Construction will also accommodate the future Sand Creek Regional Trail under the bridge. The full project is expected to be complete in Fall 2022.

Drivers are asked to use caution in and around the area and follow speed limit reduction and are advised to take alternate routes when possible. Space Center Drive remains closed at Platte Avenue as crews continue to work on utility activities. All business access will remain open throughout construction and all work is weather and resource dependent.