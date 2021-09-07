Platte Avenue over Sand Creek project to install new girders Sept. 9 & 10

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— The Platte Avenue over Sand Creek project will be installing new girders on Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10, weather and resource-pending. The installation is scheduled from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

All eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be closed and detoured starting at Wooten Road, north of Galley Road and east of the Powers Interchange. All westbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be reduced to one lane on Thursday, Sept. 9, only.

All business access will remain open with motorists advised to take alternate routes if possible and to use extreme caution when around the restricted access.

The project will replace the two existing bridges with one bridge structure with the addition of sidewalks on the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek. Construction will also accommodate the future Sand Creek Regional Trail under the Platte Avenue bridge.

Funding for the project will total around $14 million, funded partly by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal grant.

For more information about this project, click here.