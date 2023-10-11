(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Oct. 11, a meeting was held with the Colorado Springs Planning Commission and Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) to determine whether a stop-work order would remain in place for the Wilson Water Tank, which raised concerns from neighbors when the build was far larger than the approved design.

In the Mountain Shadows Neighborhood, homeowners began raising concerns in August when they realized the dimensions of the Wilson Water Tank exceeded the original plans by 25 feet.

The original design indicated the tank would be 45 feet at its maximum height. During a FOX21 interview in August with homeowner Larry Starr, he stated he “could see the top of the scaffolding exceeding that and the old tank being… 32 and a half feet, I believe, and the new tank was to be about the same size as what it was qualitatively set.”

In a statement provided by Springs Utilities, they addressed “the correct tank dimensions have been filed in an amended development plan submitted to City Planning on July 18, which follows the City’s process for approval.”

However, neighbors in the area said Springs Utilities continued to work on the water tank even with this unapproved design.

A month later, in September, the city stopped Springs Utilities from working on the tank with a cease and desist order against the project.

In turn, Springs Utilities filed an appeal, stating, “Springs Utilities feels it is in the best interest of its customers to avoid costly delays and complete construction.”

Throughout the day on Wednesday, Oct 11, Colorado Springs Planning Commission listened to these neighbors’ concerns, as well as a modified plan from Springs Utilities and the Senior Planner for Colorado Springs.

After listening to all sides, in a six-to-two vote, the Colorado Springs Planning Commission voted against the modified plan and voted to uphold the stop-work order on the water tank.