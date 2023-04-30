(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Those living in Colorado Springs may experience planned water service outages starting Tuesday, May 2, to Thursday, May 4, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities).

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities

Springs Utilities said it has been working to increase water service reliability in the North Academy Boulevard area between Maizeland Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway since Monday, April 24. Multiple water valves are being replaced on large-diameter pipelines at several intersections along the boulevard.

Water service could be periodically interrupted during the installation of new valves, stated Springs Utilities. Affected areas will be given notices in advance for planned service outages so residents can prepare. However, unexpected water outages could occur without notice, warned Springs Utilities.

Lane closures are also anticipated at busy intersections along North Academy Boulevard.

“We ask that motorists watch for reduced speeds in these work zones and keep the safety of our crews in mind,” stated Springs Utilities.