MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to the Barr Trail Mountain Race, the Manitou Incline will close temporarily for a partial day.

On Sunday, July 17, the Manitou Incline will be closed to accommodate the race from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The Incline will close again in September for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon:

Pikes Peak Ascent – Saturday, Sept. 17

6-9 a.m.

Pikes Peak Marathon – Sunday, Sept. 18

All day

The Manitou Incline is a popular hiking trail owned and managed by the City of Colorado Springs near the base of Barr Trail in Manitou Springs. For more information on the Incline, including hours of operation and how to make a free reservation, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.