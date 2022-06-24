COLORADO SPRINGS — The following statement was released by Adrienne Mansanares, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM):

“Let me be clear: Today, just like yesterday and tomorrow as well, our doors are open. In the Rocky Mountain region, access is safe and abortion care is legal. As we process the vast and devastating implications of this unprecedented reversal of our liberties, know that PPRM will do everything we can to care for all who need us. Our story doesn’t end today. The Supreme Court won’t have the last word on access to abortion care. We will.”

In addition, the following statement was released by Dr. Kristina Tocce, Vice President and Medical Director of PPRM:

“This is a dark day for those of us who care so deeply about access to the health care that is our human right. In this devastating moment, I’m filled with gratitude – for our patients who trust us to care for them, for all the providers I’m privileged to work alongside, and for the people who overwhelmingly support the right for each of us to determine the course of our lives. My heart is with those who need us now, and those who will need us in the future. It’s because of them that we must never give up. And we never will.”