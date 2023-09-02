Plane crashes on Meridian Golf Course in Douglas County

(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — A small aircraft crashed at a golf course early Saturday morning on Sept. 2, according to the South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

Just before 6:15 a.m., a Cessna 172S experienced an emergency shortly after taking off from the runway at Centennial Airport. The pilot made an emergency landing between the sixth tee box and the ninth fairway at the Meridian Golf Course located northeast of East Lincoln Avenue and South Oswego Street.

SMFR said the aircraft landed on its wheels and traveled approximately 50 yards before flipping over and coming to rest near a large pond.

Two people onboard during the incident walked away without any injuries, per SMFR. Firefighters secured the aircraft and ensured there was no fire hazard or fuel spill.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the incident and determine what caused the crash, stated SMFR.