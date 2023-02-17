Plan ahead on parking for Mardi Gras in Manitou Springs!

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Here are a few transportation and parking options available to make your weekend of Mardi Gras fun, easy, and hassle-free for the 2023 Carnivale Parade in Manitou Springs this weekend.

Courtesy of the City of Manitou Springs



Parking

Hiawatha Gardens Parking Lot (10 Old Mans Trail) Cost Breakdown Available on City Website. You can check the live parking occupancy of this lot before you head into Manitou Springs. If there’s no room, plan ahead to use a different lot.

Manitou Springs High School and Middle School (415 El Monte Place) Cost – $10 There will be a shuttle that runs from this location to Hiawatha Gardens. All money raised will go toward supporting the SkillsUSA Club.

339 Manitou Avenue (Reservation Only) Cost $20/day There are only 15 spots available, so they will go quickly. To reserve a parking spot, visit: https://parking.honkmobile.com/hourly/zones/78002



Ditch the car