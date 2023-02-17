Plan ahead on parking for Mardi Gras in Manitou Springs!

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Here are a few transportation and parking options available to make your weekend of Mardi Gras fun, easy, and hassle-free for the 2023 Carnivale Parade in Manitou Springs this weekend.
Parking
- Hiawatha Gardens Parking Lot (10 Old Mans Trail)
- Cost Breakdown Available on City Website.
- You can check the live parking occupancy of this lot before you head into Manitou Springs. If there’s no room, plan ahead to use a different lot.
- Manitou Springs High School and Middle School (415 El Monte Place)
- Cost – $10
- There will be a shuttle that runs from this location to Hiawatha Gardens.
- All money raised will go toward supporting the SkillsUSA Club.
- 339 Manitou Avenue (Reservation Only)
- Cost $20/day
- There are only 15 spots available, so they will go quickly. To reserve a parking spot, visit: https://parking.honkmobile.com/hourly/zones/78002
Ditch the car
- Stop at any Pike Ride hub and pick up an e-bike for a quick yet beautiful ride into Manitou Springs. You can ride all the way to Soda Springs Park and park your bike at any bicycle rack.
- Use code CARNIVALE23 for two free trips, each up to 20 minutes.
- The #3 Metro Bus will be running all day and drops off at Memorial Park.
- The #36 shuttle will be running for Carnivale. The route goes from Fields Park through Downtown Manitou and runs every 20 minutes. The last shuttle is at 4 p.m.
- CLOSING – The #33 Free shuttle for Manitou Springs will stop running from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Feb. 18, due to the parade.