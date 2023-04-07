(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — 150 blue pinwheels were planted in front of Centennial Hall to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month on Tuesday, April 4.

Courtesy of El Paso County

Courtesy of El Paso County

Courtesy of El Paso County

Courtesy of El Paso County

Courtesy of El Paso County

“… Supporting children and families early is far less costly to society and individuals than healing from trauma,” said Commissioner Stan VanderWerf as he read the Proclamation into the record.

To honor more than 170,000 children in El Paso County who “deserve to be valued, healthy, and thriving,” the El Paso Board of County Commissioners passed a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Child safety is a cornerstone of any strong community, and it is definitely one that El Paso County embraces,” said Children, Youth and Family Services Director at El Paso County Department of Human Services, Catania Jones.

In 2022, more than 21,400 calls were made to the child abuse and neglect hotline, which generated 16,313 referrals involving El Paso County children, according to a press release. Not every referral becomes a case, said El Paso County. Oftentimes, the response is to connect a family to resources.

The pinwheel “garden” serves as a reminder of the happy childhoods desired for all children, stated El Paso County. Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel in 2008 as the national symbol for child abuse prevention through Pinwheels for Prevention.

“There is always work to be done, but we’ve made huge strides in ensuring that we can do our jobs while providing the tools necessary for thriving families,” said Commissioner Chair Cami Bremer.

If you have a concern about a child, call the hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS. Those calling are not expected to know what abuse or neglect looks like; they only need to have a concern for a child. Every bit of information can help caseworkers see the bigger picture of what a family is experiencing. For ways to support families, visit https://co4kids.org//.