Pima Medical Institute hosts open house Aug. 11, 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Pima Medical Institute’s Colorado Springs campus is hosting an in-person, mask-required open house event to showcase the campus and its various opportunities to new and potential students.

Lab classroom tours and meet-and-greets with the campus director, students and staff members will be made available for guests in attendance.

The open house will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Thursday, Aug. 12 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

To learn more about Pima Medical Institute’s Colorado Springs campus, please visit the website here.