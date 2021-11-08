Pikes Peak Workforce Center to host job fair Nov. 10

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host the Community & Veterans Job Fair, sponsored by USAA, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

Open to the public and transitioning military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses and family members, the Community & Veterans Job Fair provides an opportunity for all job seekers to meet with many local employers.  

Becca Tonn, communications manager at PPFWC, said, “These hiring managers and employers are ready to meet with job seekers – and all of them are actively hiring and have open positions. We hope people in our community will take advantage of this opportunity to find a new job or jump-start their career.” 

INDUSTRIES AT COMMUNITY & VETERANS JOB FAIR 

  • Construction 
  • Customer Services/Sales 
  • Cyber security 
  • Department of Defense contractors 
  • Drivers/Transportation 
  • Education 
  • Financial/Insurance/Business  
  • Food Service 
  • Government 
  • Health care 
  • Hospitality 
  • Information Technology/Technical (non-defense related) 
  • Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local 
  • Manufacturing 
  • Staffing Agencies 

To view the list of employers, visit 

USAA Job Fair

For faster access on the day of the Job Fair, register beforehand by creating an account in the state jobs database: ConnectingColorado.com

Job Fair attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé. 

TIME, DATE AND PLACE DETAILS 

Pikes Peak Workforce Center’s Community & Veterans Job Fair – sponsored by USAA 
10 a.m. Open to veterans, transitioning military and their spouses and families 
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to the general public 

Colorado Springs Event Center 
3960 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909 

